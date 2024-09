LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Bridge Fire, near Los Angeles, California, burned 800 acres on Sunday, September 8, with no containment, Cal Fire said.

Footage released by Angeles National Forest shows firefighting planes in action in Sunday.

The fire started on Sunday, Cal Fire said.

Evacuation orders were in place for East Fork communities of Camp Williams and River Community, Angeles National Forest said.