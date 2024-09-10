Skip to Content
National Guard called in as Line Fire threatens more than 38,000 structures

By
today at 6:42 AM
Published 7:07 AM

HIGHLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said the National Guard would support efforts against the Line Fire as it grew to become the state's largest uncontained fire on September 9.

According to Cal Fire, multiple evacuation orders were in place as the Line Fire reached 25,800 acres. More than 38,000 structures were threatened by the blaze.

The footage, captured by local Shawn Hunter, shows fire and smoke behind a Walmart on Monday.

"Shortly before being evacuated from the Walmart shopping center in Highland," Hunter wrote on X.

The Line Fire was 5% contained, according to latest information. The only live fires to have burned bigger areas were between 95 and 99% contained.

