Airport Fire forces mandatory evacuation orders

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Another wildfire exploded in the hills of Southern California.

The Airport Fire, burning in Trabuco Canyon, erupted Monday afternoon near an airport for remote-controlled model airplanes.

Originally, the fire quickly grew to more than 2,000 acres, but as of Tuesday morning, the fire grew to 54,000 acres, with 0% containment, as the fire spread quickly in hazardous conditions.

More than 1,400 homes had to be evacuated and more than 1,000 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Mandatory evacuation orders were given for those living in the Robinson Ranch and Trabuco Highlands communities.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.