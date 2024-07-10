Helicopter in California makes emergency landing on a soccer field

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A helicopter making a pre-cautionary landing in the middle of a Pan Pacific Park in Mid-City Tuesday night.

The park was pretty busy with a soccer game, and the park's director, Eric Calhoun, says the pilot of the helicopter told him he made the landing after hearing noises in the engine.

"I've been with the city for 36 years...This is a first. It was a good landing. Nothing hard about it. No loud noises. [The pilot] set it down gently," Calhoun shared.

It'll be towed out of the park soon so a mechanic can check on it.

No one was hurt.