Skip to Content
California News

Helicopter in California makes emergency landing on a soccer field

By ,
today at 6:46 AM
Published 6:58 AM

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A helicopter making a pre-cautionary landing in the middle of a Pan Pacific Park in Mid-City Tuesday night.

The park was pretty busy with a soccer game, and the park's director, Eric Calhoun, says the pilot of the helicopter told him he made the landing after hearing noises in the engine.

"I've been with the city for 36 years...This is a first. It was a good landing. Nothing hard about it. No loud noises. [The pilot] set it down gently," Calhoun shared.

It'll be towed out of the park soon so a mechanic can check on it.

No one was hurt.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content