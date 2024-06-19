LAUSD to ban students’ cellphone use during the school day

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One of the nation's largest school districts may soon ban all students' use of cellphones and social media during the school day.

A proposal passed Tuesday by the the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education directs staff to begin developing policies for the ban.

The resolution calls for a new district policy to be in place by January.

Supporters of the ban point to research on the distractions caused by devices.