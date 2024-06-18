Aero Fire burns more than 5,000 acres, evacuation orders in progress

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials say a vegetation fire in Calaveras County, California is growing at a dangerous rate of spread.

According to Cal Fire, the Aero Fire is located in the Copperopolis area and has burned 5,009 acres. The fire has also led to roadway closures, including parts of Highway 4, Salt Springs Valley Road, Felix Road, and others.

The areas of Copper Town Square and Obyrnes Ferry Road are under an evacuation order, according to the sheriff's office.

All residents are ordered to immediately evacuate and an evacuation warning is in effect for Copper Cove Drive, west of Black Creek.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said evacuation centers have been set up for both people and animals.