“Point Fire” burns more than 1,100 acres, evacuations in effect

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A wildfire in Central California is threatening more evacuations as it continues to spread.

According to Cal Fire, the "Point Fire" in Sonoma County has ballooned up to more than 1,100 acres. Some structures were damaged as the blaze spread Monday morning.

One firefighter was injured while battling the flames. Cal Fire says that crew member suffered blunt force trauma and was airlifted out of the front fire lines to an area hospital.

While parts of the area are under evacuation orders, many residents are still waiting for the order to move out of the way of the wildfire.

"We were here for the other evacuations. We've evacuated twice. Don't love it. It's kind of like a PTSD moment, but it's also pretty far away, and our fire crews are pretty awesome. I mean, it's still pretty far away from most things. So we're hoping, but I mean I have stuff that I still packed from last fires." Amy Cordtz, resident awaiting evacuation order

According to Cal Fire, as of Monday, the wildfire is 20% contained and an air quality has gone out due to wildfire smoke for Sonoma, Napa and Marin Counties.