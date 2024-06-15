Skip to Content
California police and residents chase runaway piglet

Sebastopol Police Department via Storyful
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:39 AM

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Officers and bystanders in Sebastopol, California, put in heroic efforts to chase and capture an escaped piglet named Pickles on Thursday, June 13.

Sebastopol Police said they received calls about a piglet running in the roadway on Thursday afternoon, prompting a chase with officers and neighbors, who described it as "very fast and strong for an animal of its size."

"Officers, along with bystanders, helped chase the little pig multiple city blocks until it was finally cornered," the department wrote on Facebook.

The pig, later identified as Pickles, was reunited with its mother at the scene.

Footage released by Sebastopol police shows the piglet narrowly avoiding capture as it leads the chase through the street.

CBS News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

