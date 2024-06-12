Skip to Content
Friends and family of “General Hospital” actor holds rally

By ,
today at 9:15 AM
Published 9:52 AM

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Friends and family of Johnny Wactor are holding a rally in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, Wactor, a former "General Hospital" actor, was fatally shot by criminals "while attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car."

The press release says Wactor's family and friends will hold a press conference "to call for action from local officials to improve public safety and commit all necessary resources to find Wactor's killer(s), including by offering a reward of at least $25,000 for information leading to the suspects."

The press release also mentions that the rally will take place after the press conference and will march towards City Hall.

To watch a livestream of the press conference and the rally, see attached video.

