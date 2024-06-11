Skip to Content
California News

Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers return to court to appeal fraud conviction

By ,
today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:47 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The case that captivated Silicon Valley is back in the spotlight.

Lawyers for disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes were back in San Francisco Federal Court Tuesday morning to appeal her fraud conviction.

Holmes' legal team trying to make the case that both she and her former business partner Sunny Balwani deserve a new trial.

Members of Holmes' family, including her mother and her partner, were inside the courtroom during proceedings.

Defense lawyers submitting three motions of appeal, challenging evidence and arguments from the original trial in 2022.

Holmes, who did not appear in court Tuesday, was convicted in 2022 of defrauding investors in Theranos, a blood testing company once valued at more than $9 billion.

She is currently serving her prison sentence at a minimum security women's facility in Texas until 2032.

It's unclear when the federal court will rule on the appeal.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content