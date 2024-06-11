Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers return to court to appeal fraud conviction

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The case that captivated Silicon Valley is back in the spotlight.

Lawyers for disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes were back in San Francisco Federal Court Tuesday morning to appeal her fraud conviction.

Holmes' legal team trying to make the case that both she and her former business partner Sunny Balwani deserve a new trial.

Members of Holmes' family, including her mother and her partner, were inside the courtroom during proceedings.

Defense lawyers submitting three motions of appeal, challenging evidence and arguments from the original trial in 2022.

Holmes, who did not appear in court Tuesday, was convicted in 2022 of defrauding investors in Theranos, a blood testing company once valued at more than $9 billion.

She is currently serving her prison sentence at a minimum security women's facility in Texas until 2032.

It's unclear when the federal court will rule on the appeal.