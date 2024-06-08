Skip to Content
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites at California base

today at 9:40 AM
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Station in California just before 6:00am Pacific.

The rocket's first stage came back to Earth about eight minutes after launch, touching down on the droneship, "Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY)," in the Pacific Ocean.

The Falcon 9's upper stage continued carrying the satellites to low earth orbit for deployment.

SpaceX says it was the 21st flight for this particular first stage booster, and the company's 60th orbital mission of the year so far.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

