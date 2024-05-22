Skip to Content
Boat sinking at California waterway, authorities containing fuel and oil spill

today at 12:26 PM
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) Boating Safety Unit is on scene dealing with a sinking boat in the Delta Waterway.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the boat, named Aurora, is sinking in the area of Empire Tract and Eight Mile Road, near Herman and Helen's, and SJCSO says the ship "suffered a hole and is taking on water."

In addition, SJCSO says the boat is leaking diesel fuel and oil into the waterway, and they're on scene "coordinating efforts to contain the spill," with the assistance of Environmental Health, Office of Emergency Services, Fish & Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard Pollution Response Team.

SJCSO is advising everyone to avoid the area and take caution if anyone is in the vicinity.

Dillon Fuhrman

