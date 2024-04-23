Auction house to sell two instruments belonging to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones musicians

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two legendary instruments belonging to two legendgary rock-n-roll musicians from The Rolling Stones and The Beatles are going on the auction block.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions is set to offer Keith Richards' custom guitar and George Harrison's sitar.

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones defined an era with their contrasting styles, pushing each other to new heights and forever changing the landscape of music.

Keith Richards' guitar has a maple neck with a rosewood fretboard, original tuners and bears the marks of his musical journey. it's accompanied by a letter of authenticity.

Also up for auction is George Jarrison's 1965 sitar. The instrument was featured on "Norwegian Wood" and led to Harrison's interest in eastern melodies and philosophy. Two letters of authenticity also accompany the sitar.

The auction for both instruments is set to begin on April 25.