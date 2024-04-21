Skip to Content
Gas prices in California climbs above $7 per gallon

By ,
MENLO PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The cost of gas seems to be on the rise again.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gas currently sits at $3.67 nationwide; that's a 15 cent increase over this time last month. But in California, those prices are even higher.

In Menlo Park, one gas station is listing prices at over $7 per gallon. However, according to AAA, the state average currently sits at $5.43 per gallon; a 48 cent increase over this time last month.

The price hikes are in line with the rise of gasoline futures, which have gone up nearly 29% this year alone, according to AAA.

Last week, however, a Biden administration official said the White House is focused on keeping gas prices affordable, and would consider tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve if warranted.

Dillon Fuhrman

