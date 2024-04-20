Jodie Foster honored with Hand and Footprint ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster was honored for her contributions to the film industry with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony in Hollywood on Friday.

Foster's legacy was etched in cement as the TCL Chinese Theatre honored her with the ceremony presented as part of the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival.

The award-winning actress began her career as a toddler and captured the attention of fans with performances in films including Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1975), Taxi Driver (1976) and The Silence of the Lambs (1991).

Since 1927, the TCL Chinese Theatre has been an important place for movie premieres and special events. The theatre's handprints-footprints tribute is one of the most selective of all Hollywood honors.

Fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis praised Foster's intelligence and passion while reflecting on their friendship.

"She has many well-earned shiny things recognizing her beautiful work as an artist and as a human. Jodie has intelligence, passion and an internal and external stride and sense of purpose that makes everyone around her feel better about themselves and about what they're doing together." Jamie Lee Curtis, actress

While addressing the crowd, Foster shared anecdotes from her childhood that led her to becoming an actress.

"The experience that I had was coming here with my mom and my brothers and sisters and going to Russo and Frank's...and putting my feet in the cement and measuring my feet to the other people - and yes, of course saying, 'Oh someday, I would want that,' but not because I wanted to be a movie star, but because I wanted to be real. I wanted to be real, I wanted to be a real person...and a real person puts their hands in cement...hands and feet in cement...and somehow what they do matters. Not just for this generation but for other generations." Jodie Foster, actress

Foster also thanked her wife Alexandra Hedison, who was in attendance for the ceremony, for supporting her throughout their relationship.

"I'm really...The person that I have to thank the most really is my wife Alex - who I can not believe was so generous to give up our 10 year anniversary day to come and do this with me." Jodie Foster, actress

The 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival kicked off on Thursday, April 18 and will conclude on Sunday, April 21. Movie lovers are able to enjoy an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, panel discussions and more.