SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from a California base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Starlink constellation of satellites continues to grow as SpaceX launches another rocket loaded with satellites.

The satellites took off Saturday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket carried 21 Starlink internet satellites, including six with direct service to cellphone capability.

There are reportedly more than 5,000 starlink satellites working in low Earth orbit.