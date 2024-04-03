Mountains of trash surrounds California home

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A house in Los Angeles' Fairfax neighborhood is surrounded by mountains of trash.

According to NBC News, the house, located in the area of Martel Avenue, has their front lawn covered with plastic bags "filled with trash and other disposable items, reaching well above ground level," causing concern in the neighborhood.

NBC News also says, "According to LA city public records, the owners of the property were fined in 2016 for violating municipal codes with the accumulation of trash."

Furthermore, NBC News says neighbors believe "this could be a case of hoarders, resulting in potential fire hazards and infestations of rodents and insects along with an unpleasant, strong odor," and says the Department of Building and Safety "fined the owners in the past."

