Two people dead in plane crash near California airport

TRUCKEE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A plane crash near California's Tahoe Truckee Airport claimed two lives on Saturday night during a snowstorm in the Sierra.

Fire officials said the single-engine plane went down between the Truckee River and a set of railroad tracks.

No homes were damaged, but some railroad tracks were being repaired by crews.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but there was moderate snow falling in the Truckee area at the time, and while winds were light, visibility was at a half-mile.

The plane originally took off from Centennial Airport in Colorado on Saturday afternoon.