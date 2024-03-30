Skip to Content
Fans leave flowers at Louis Gossett Jr.’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Fans left flowers at the late Louis Gosset Jr.'s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

The famed actor passed away in Santa Monica, California.

Gossett rose to stardom on stage and on screen becoming the first black man to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar and an Emmy Award.

He won the Oscar and a Golden Globe for his work in "An Officer and a Gentleman," and took home an Emmy for his performance in the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries "Roots."

Gossett made his broadway debut in "Take a Giant Step" in 1953 at the age of 16, and in 1959, starred alongside Sidney Poitier in a production of "A Raisin in the Sun."

No cause of death has yet been announced. Gossett was 87 years old.

