Martha Reeves to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Performer Martha Reeves is being honored with the 2,776th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the ceremony is taking place at 11:30am, located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, with Reeves receiving the star in the Recording category.

The press release mentions that Reeves is known for hits such as "Dancing in the Street," "Jimmy Mack" and "(Love is Like a) Heatwave."

"We are very proud to honor Martha Reeves with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It is wonderful to see that her legacy and contributions to the music world will be recognized. Being a Motown great, it is fitting that her star will be on the strip where many iconic Motown acts such as: The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and The Miracles have also been honored with their own stars." Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame Producer

The press release also mentions that Angelique Jackson, a correspondent for Variety's Senior Entertainment, is emceeing the ceremony, with Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson and William "Mickey" Stevenson serving as guest speakers.

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.