California apartment building, under construction, caught on fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A massive fire erupted at a Sacramento apartment building under construction overnight into Tuesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department (SFD) says one of their engines was heading back from a medical aid call when they noticed some smoke near 19th and X Streets.

After investigating it a little further, they encountered the building being engulfed in flames.

The building involved is a new, five-story apartment structure that was under construction.