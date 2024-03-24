One person dead, one injured in mountain lion attack

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A mountain lion attack in El Dorado County, California left one person dead and another hospitalized on Saturday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office (EDCSO) said the attack happened around 1:13pm in a remote area near Georgetown.

The surviving victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said the mountain lion was located by game wardens of California's Department of Fish and Wildlife and the El Dorado County Trapper.

The body of the mountain lion was collected for further examination.