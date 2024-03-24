California man steals and eats detached leg, arrested soon after

WASCO, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Construction workers were working outside a train station until they saw a horrifying site of a man eating a human leg.

"I'm not sure from where, but he walked this way and he was waving a person's leg. And when he was started chewing on it over there, he was biting it and he was hitting it against the wall and everything," said Jose Ibarra, a construction worker.

It was a typical Friday on the job for the construction workers laying down concrete outside the Amtrack train station in Wasco until they saw a horrifying site.

A witness said is a man eating a detached leg. The detached leg came from a person hit by a train near the Wasco Amtrak station earlier that morning.

"On the leg, the skin was hanging. You could see the bone," Ibarra explained.

Ibarra said that when the man walked past him with the leg, he believed him to be homeless.

Ibarra was unsure where the man came from. He says deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) stoppped the man after people from the Amtrak station called.

More videos showed the man waving the leg around.

KCSO said the man in the video was identified as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez. Tellez was arrested for taking evidence from the scene and had multiple outstanding warrants.

At this moment, investigators haven't said who the leg belongs to, or who was hurt in the train crash, but sources said one person is dead.

Tellez was arrested and KCSO said it is an active investigation.