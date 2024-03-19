Dr. Dre, musician and producer, receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Dr. Dre has been honored with the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the ceremony took place at 11:30am at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard as Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, received his star in the Recording category.

NBC News says Dr. Dre's star is located next to the star of his longtime friend, Snoop Dogg.

The press release also mentioned Big Boy, a radio personality and Walk of Famer, emceed the ceremony, with Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and former CEO of Beats Electronics Jimmy Iovine guest speaking at the ceremony.

"I thank you for being a perfectionist, and always pushing me to be great. You always bring out the best of the Dogg, Dr. Dre, and that I do appreciate. There would be no Snoop without Dre. Together, we created magic in the studio, and our collaborations have left a mark on the world of music." Snoop Dogg, rapper and actor

"I love the idea of being memorialized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's an incredible tribute to my artistry. Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes." Dr. Dre, record producer and rapper

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.