Skip to Content
California News

Gloria Allred and her client announces lawsuit against Roman Polanski

By ,
today at 10:44 AM
Published 10:58 AM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Attorney Gloria Allred and her client, identified as Jane Doe, is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, the press conference is to announce a lawsuit against Roman Polanski, alleging child sexual abuse, which will be revealed during the conference.

NBC News also said a trial date has been assigned to the lawsuit.

The press conference is taking place at Allred's office in Los Angeles at around 11:30am Pacific. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content