Gloria Allred and her client announces lawsuit against Roman Polanski

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Attorney Gloria Allred and her client, identified as Jane Doe, is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, the press conference is to announce a lawsuit against Roman Polanski, alleging child sexual abuse, which will be revealed during the conference.

NBC News also said a trial date has been assigned to the lawsuit.

The press conference is taking place at Allred's office in Los Angeles at around 11:30am Pacific. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.