Chainsaw standoff in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (NBC) - A classic chainsaw standoff broke out in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department is working to resolve a standoff underway in the parking lot of a strip mall in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Aerials show a man hiding underneath a pink laundry basket in the bed of his pickup truck peeking out occasionally as officers surround him.

He's believed to be armed with a chainsaw.

Although the chainsaw isn't visible.

Most of the strip mall has been evacuated, except for the Subway sandwich shop, which is nearest to the standoff situation.

It's still unclear what prompted the standoff.