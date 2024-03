OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A crash involving a transit bus in Oakland has injured 14 people, including two who are in critical condition.

Fire officials said the crash happened around 5:00pm Friday between a bus and two other vehicles.

Video captured shows the bus had front end damage, and a nearby car appeared to be totaled.

It's unclear what caused the crash as few details are available at this time.