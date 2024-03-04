Skip to Content
California News

Powerful blizzard makes it way across Northern California mountains

today at 1:28 PM
Published 1:47 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The ferocious blizzard that raged through the Sierra Nevada Mountains over the weekend has passed, but forecasters are predicting more snowfall in the region.

A large section of Interstate 80 (I-80) was re-opened on Monday to vehicles with chains or snow tires. Closures or tire requirements were placed on other highways as well.

Areas such as Lake Tahoe, and parts of I-80 and Interstate 50 (I-50), were buried under approximately seven feet of snow, while other parts of the region experienced strong winds.

Despite the expiration of blizzard warning conditions, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm warnings for another less powerful system set to arrive later on Monday.

The weekend blizzard caused widespread power outages, affecting over 40,000 homes and businesses. However, by early Sunday, utility crews had managed to restore power to 12,000 of them.

Popular ski resorts like Palisades Tahoe and Sierra at Tahoe closed due to the conditions. Palisades Tahoe reported a three-day snow total of six feet and counting.

