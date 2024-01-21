Teachers union in California call for five-day strike

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The statewide teachers union for Cal State schools has called for a five-day system-wide work stoppage starting on Monday.

Since classes don't start until Wednesday, there is very little student activity yet at California State University (CSU) campuses.

It was quiet at San Jose State University (SJSU) as well as at the San Francisco State University (SFSU) campus. But, how many students will actually be in a classroom at the CSU's 23 schools when spring semester begins is up in the air.

The California Faculty Association (CFA) has called for a statewide teachers strike for all of this week after seven months of unsuccessful contract talks. The teamsters union, representing skilled trade employees, also plans to strike.

San Jose CFA Chapter President Ray Buyco says the union had no choice after the CSU stuck to its initial offer of a 5% raise each year for three years.

"The CSU Bargaining team walked out of negotiations and then the chancellor imposed a final best offer. So we really have to strike at this point because none of our negotiation asks were even addressed really." Ray Buyco, CFA Chapter President

Business as usual, if possible

In a virtual press conference over the weekend, the CSU Chancellor's Office said the union's demand for a 12% raise was unreasonable and virtually impossible to meet.

"We would have to make severe cuts to programs. We would have to lay off employees. This would jeopardize our educational mission and cause hardship to many employees," said Leora Freedman, CSU Vice Chancellor.

For the individual schools who are not involved in the contract talks, it's mainly going to be business as usual if that's possible.

"We will have our libraries open. Our student union open. Students returning to campus via housing, so we are open and operational," said Michelle Smith McDonald, a spokesperson fro SJSU.

When asked how will students find out about the status of their classes, McDonald said, "They're going to find out from their individual faculty members they are taking their classes from."

"We've advised faculty to publish their learning management system and to publish an announcement informing students what will happen in the first week," Buyco expressed.