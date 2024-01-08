California woman rescued after being trapped for five days

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California woman survives after being trapped for several days after her car plummeted down a steep hillside on Mount Baldy last week.

Footage showed the dramatic rescue in Mount Baldy Sunday afternoon as firefighters airlifted a woman to safety after her car fell over a cliff and plummeted more than 200 feet, resulting in the woman being trapped inside her car with no cellphone reception to call for help.

"It's been extremely cold and wet, as we're all aware, with the rain and the colder temperatures in the month of January. She's lucky that somebody was going for a hike and found her," said Matt Brossard, Engine Captain for the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters were on a separate rescue call in Mount Baldy when a hiker flagged them down. The trapped driver told firefighters she lost control of her Ford Ranger after trying to avoid a deer in the road.

Lucky to be alive

Rescuers say she is extremely lucky to be alive, surviving not only a crash down a steep hillside, but also the dangerously cold elements for nearly five days.

"Based on everything, is going to be elements of hypothermic possibly dehydrated, malnourished and possible leg injury," said Deputy Robert Dondanville with the San Dimas Sheriff's Department (SDSD).

Her car was located just south of the tunnels, and successful collaborative rescue operation with firefighters, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the SDSD was in effect.

Rescue crews also hope this serves as a warning for people who may head up to Angeles National Forest this time of year.