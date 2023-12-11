3,000 acres of land in California burned, prompting evacuations

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A brush fire in California has grown to nearly 3,000 acres and prompted evacuations in Ventura County on Saturday.

Officials say the fire began at approximately 9:30am. A team of 300 firefighters from across Southern California worked to battle the blaze.

In their efforts, crews utilized 50 trucks, seven air tankers and five helicopters, and according to the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD), additional resources are being ordered.

Fortunately, no major structures have been damaged or destroyed at this time.

The fire is currently at 15% containment as of Sunday evening, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.