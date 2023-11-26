California residents protest over amputee’s violent arrest

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A protest was held in East Los Angeles after deputies were caught on camera repeatedly punching and holding down an amputee during a violent arrest.

Cellphone video of a violent arrest is sparking outrage an LA County Sheriff's deputy was seen repeatedly punching a man in the face while another deputy held him down.

The man being arrested is Alejandro Hernandez, who is disabled; one of his legs was amputated.

The incident unfolded in the area of Floral Drive and Ditman Avenue in East L.A. on November 20.

Protesting the arrest

On Saturday, Hernandez's family, friends and community members came together to protest the arrest.

"He was simply in his own neighborhood going to his home, and as he was going to his home, he was profiled...He was targeted, and these Sheriff's deputies in East Los Angeles went after him," said Christian Contreras, Hernandez's attorney.

"I just want these people...these sheriffs to be held accountable. What they're doing is not right," said Gabriela Ortega, Hernandez's mother.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department says deputies on patrol approached Hernandez after recognizing him as an active gang member, who they say was trying to conceal something.

"The criminal case is still pending"

As deputies made contact with Hernandez, they felt a firearm in his waistband. As the deputies attempted to handcuff Hernandez and recover the firearm, he actively resisted, and a use of force occurred.

Hernandez was ultimately detained and a loaded 9mm firearm was recovered from inside his pants.

Contreras confirms his client was carrying a gun and doesn't know if he had a permit.

"He did have a weapon. But there was no objective evidence before then to have justified that...Those details aren't clear yet. The criminal case is still pending. That's still being fleshed out," Contreras spoke.