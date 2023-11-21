California home erupts in flames following hours long standoff

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An hours long standoff in Los Angeles ended with a home in flames on Monday.

The incident started shortly after 3:00pm when authorities tried to serve a search warrant on Fairwood Way in San Bernardino County.

When law enforcement approached the home, the suspect fired at deputies, which then led to a standoff.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home for six hours. Shortly after, the house caught fire and there was an explosion followed by gunfire.

Authorities say the man exited the house after it caught fire, armed with a gun. Officers then fired shots at the suspect.

It is not clear what started the fire.