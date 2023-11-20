Skip to Content
California News

CHP to ensure safety of drivers for Thanksgiving week

MGN
By
today at 5:10 PM
Published 5:22 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced it will be having its Maximum Enforcement Period for Thanksgiving week.

The enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

This period will help reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities during this busy time of year for traveling.

CHP officers will be out on the road to help keep everyone safe and will actively look for drivers under the influence, those driving recklessly, speeding, and people not wearing seatbelts.

According to CHP, last year during Thanksgiving week, 37 people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction.

Make sure to stay safe on the road and to be aware of your surroundings while driving.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content