CHP to ensure safety of drivers for Thanksgiving week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced it will be having its Maximum Enforcement Period for Thanksgiving week.

The enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

This period will help reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities during this busy time of year for traveling.

CHP officers will be out on the road to help keep everyone safe and will actively look for drivers under the influence, those driving recklessly, speeding, and people not wearing seatbelts.

According to CHP, last year during Thanksgiving week, 37 people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction.

Make sure to stay safe on the road and to be aware of your surroundings while driving.