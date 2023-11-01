Body found inside a suitcase, Oakland police investigates

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Human remains were found stuffed inside a suitcase in Oakland, California on Tuesday morning.

Fire personnel responded to the scene at Lake Merritt around 11:00am after a volunteer cleaning the lake found the suitcase and called 911.

Oakland Police Department's (OPD) homicide investigators and Alameda County Coroner's Office (ACCO) investigators also responded to the scene.

Oakland police have reached out to the public for help with surveillance video or information about any suspicious activity pertaining to the body.

Investigators are trying to determine how the individual died and how long the body had been in the lake.