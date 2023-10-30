Skip to Content
64-year-old California woman heading to World Skate Games

By ,
today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:49 AM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A 64-year-old Santa Cruz woman is headed to the World Skate Games in Rome, Italy.

Judi Oyama is headed to the World Skate Games in Rome. She has been skateboarding for more than 50 years.

Oyama qualified for next year's event where she will be a member of the U.S. Slalom team.

She was sometimes the only woman competing and was even shut out of competitions completely. However, she never stopped and paved the way for other female athletes by fighting for more women's divisions.

Oyama hopes slalom will eventually be included in the Olympics, so she trains like an Olympian just in case.

