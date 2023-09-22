Skip to Content
Shooting at a car dealership leads to suspect and victim dying from their injuries

today at 10:26 AM
Published 10:35 AM

ALBANY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in California were involved in a deadly shootout with a suspect at a automobile service center Thursday.

Police say officers were called to a Toyota Service Center in Albany, located in Alameda County, late Thursday morning, and when they arrived found a victim and suspect and encountered gunfire.

Multiple officers exchanged fire with the suspect, who was shot by police.

Both the suspect and victim would later die from their injuries.

