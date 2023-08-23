Skip to Content
California News

San Franciso firefighters use vacation time to help Maui residents

By ,
today at 7:05 AM
Published 7:19 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - San Francisco first responders are on the way to Maui on their own time.

Members of the San Francisco Asian Firefighters Association (SFAFA) volunteered to assist in Lahaina relief efforts. They took off from Oakland International Tuesday morning.

The Association President Stan Lee explained why they're helping Maui residents saying, "As a firefighter, its hard for us to sit back and not do anything. We're all going on our vacation time. As volunteers, we're not getting paid to be there. We're just trying to go there and help."

A crew of nine firefighters from Petaluma has also been dispatched to Maui.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content