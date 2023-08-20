Los Angeles and Palm Springs mayors on Hurricane Hilary prep

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - On Sunday, the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, spoke to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation. They discussed Hurricane Hilary preparations in California for homeless individuals.

"We have hundreds of people on our river beds and every time we have a rain event...helicopters drive by as well as hundreds of outreach workers go by in advance to tell them to seek shelter. And we do have shelters open," Bass spoke.

Later in the episode, Brennan interviewed with Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner to also discuss Hurrican Hilary preparations in the area.

"Well in 2019, we had another storm and it caused great amount of flooding. We had just a, a little less than four inches at that time. So we're a bit lucky in this sense, because we now know where our weak points are. We were able to prepare sandbags over 60,000 sandbags were distributed 300 tons of dirt. Um, I was out with residents yesterday, helping fill sandbags to just make sure that people are prepared to prevent any flooding into their homes. We have public safety personnel that we're clearing storm drains and making sure that any areas in our city that, that needed support hadn't," Garner detailed.

When asked what warnings, besides staying off highways, are in place for Palm Springs residents, Garner said, "We're asking residents to stay inside, stay where they are. We don't have any reason to evacuate. At this time, we have closed down preemptively, three of our, our roads that are regularly flooded. Uh, that's our, our three main arteries into our city, which is part of the reason that we've been working very hard to build bridges in, in these areas and requesting federal and state funds for that."