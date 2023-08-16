California schools deal with extreme heat amid back to school season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Students around Sacramento are getting ready to head back to school, despite very hot temperatures gripping our region, and the school district are finding ways to cope with the heat.

"I don't want to go," said Sydnie Watkins, a student.

Too hot for school?

"I made some of my T-shirts into tanks tops, so hopefully they let it slide," said Ariana Milner, another student.

These seniors who were painting their parking spots in the sun think so.

"We tried to come out earlier so we wouldn’t get as much of the heat, but it’s still really hot," Watkins remarked.

Changes on campuses

School won’t stop because of the sun, but changes on campuses are happening.

"We bring students in from out on the blacktop and playground and have them in the cafeteria doing activities," said Melinda Meza, Communications Director at Stockton Unified.

The heat is expected to climb so high this week that Stockton Unified is recommending recess, P.E. and sports practices move indoors.

"We always want to have a plan B," Meza spoke.

Meza says if an air conditioner in a class were to go out, they’d move students to learn in the library or cafeteria.

"That’s when they learn the most. When they are fed, when they are comfortable, when they are safe," Meza further added.

Summer scorcher to start the school year

And for athletes, hydration happens before practice.

"Especially out here on the turf and with the helmets and gear. They feel more than 100 degrees," said Larry Morla, Head Football Coach at Christian Brother High School.

A summer scorcher to start the school year.

"It’s just going to be hard to find a spot to stay cool," Watkins expressed.

But students and staff keeping an eye on each other as the sun beats down.

"I did also buy a water for my friend just in case because she ran out of her water bottle, so we just make sure we stay hydrated," Milner shared.