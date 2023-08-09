Skip to Content
California home engulfed in fire, spread to other buildings

today at 6:14 AM
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Residents and firefighters tried their best to battle an inferno that engulfed a Redondo Beach home.

The fire broke out around 5:00pm Pacific. Residents ran from their homes near the intersection of Kingsdale and Grant Avenues.

Black plumes of smoke billowed high into the sky. Flames threatened to spread to other buildings and a nearby powerline caught on fire.

At this time, it's unclear what started the fire.

Residents tried to use hoses and sprays in a desperate attempt to douse the flames but to no avail. Firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to douse most of the inferno within a matter of minutes.

