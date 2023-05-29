Skip to Content
California Scouts place flags around cemetery

today at 7:57 AM
FAIR OAKS, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Memorial Day Remembrance flags placed at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks Monday.

Scouts from Troop 144 woke up early to place hundreds of American flags around the cemetery. The public was invited to honor and remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

Flags were placed around the cemetery ahead of the ceremony later in the morning. Memorial Day is a time to pay tribute to the heroes who have selflessly defended our freedom.

A community gathered during this special event to reflect, remember, and express our gratitude for their courage and sacrifice.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

