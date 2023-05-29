California Sailors and Marines place flags on graves for Memorial Day

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - During Fleet Week, visiting U.S. Navy sailors and Marines paid tribute to fallen heroes by placing flags on graves at Green Hills Memorial Park in the Los Angeles (LA) suburb of Ranch Palos Verdes.

The cemetery will host a Memorial Day tribute Monday at 10:00am Pacific Time.

The ceremony is expected to include military aircraft flyovers, a skydiving demonstration and U.S. Army (retired) Colonel David W. Sutherland will provide the keynote address, and a livestream is available through the cemetery website.

LA Fleet Week concludes Monday on Memorial Day.