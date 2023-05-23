Skip to Content
10-year-old California girl dead in an attempted murder-suicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A 10-year-old girl is dead in what may have been an attempted murder-suicide.

Police were called to an apartment complex on bancroft just before noon on Monday, where they found her inside a unit, with fatal stab wounds to the neck.

Police say they detained a suspect who had self-inflicted stab wounds, and is currently in critical condition.

They also say the person and the victim were known to each other, but did not reveal what kind of relationship they had or a possible motive.

