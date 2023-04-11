California man dies from flesh-eating bacteria

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A San Diego man is dead after succumbing to flesh eating bacteria, which he obtained after chasing his dog into a pond.

Jeff Bova chased his dog into a rain created pond three weeks ago and picked up a flesh-eating bacteria.

"He got some water on an open wound and it caused the infection," said Susan McIntyre, Bova's mother.

McIntyre says that the infection grew from a small red spot on his arm into a swollen blistery mass.

"Oh, it was just it was nasty," McIntyre further spoke.

Too late

Bova didn't like going to the doctors and tried to heal himself. By the time he couldn't handle the pain anymore, he finally went to the hospital. However, it was too late. He died two days later.

"It's hard and everything just happened so fast," McIntyre said.

The bacteria that killed him is called necrotizing fasciitis. Infectious disease Doctor Shweta Warner says it is not contagious and its rare, but serious. This bacteria kills 20% of the people it infects.

"It enters your body through your broken skin barrier, and it quickly reproduces in your tissue, moving through the tissues very rapidly and giving off toxins," Warner explained.

Warner says Strep A, the bacteria that causes necrotizing fasciitis, is often found in warm, brackish water. It's especially dangerous for people with weaker immune systems like Bova.

Get checked immediately

McIntyre says Bova was a handy man and enjoyed making something out of the weird things you wouldn't think anybody could use. He showed something, down to his last words, to his mom.

"He still had something [in the house] to finish for me. And this is it. A stove," McIntyre described.

A woodstove for her patio he was just days away from finishing.

McIntyre's message and Warner's is the same: If you notice a sore that turns red or swells go get it checked immediately as this infection spreads within hours.

Warner also says this bacteria can cause skin infections with pets as well so she recommends keeping any of their wounds covered when near water.