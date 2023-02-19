California bishop shot and killed, parishioners in mourning

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Devastated parishioners gather by the crime scene tape as deputies investigate the suspicious death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell.

"It broke me and I was scared to tell my wife because my wife loved him so much," Johnny Flores, a parishioner, spoke.

Authorities responded to the home on Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights around 1:00pm for a person who was bleeding and not breathing.

"It was learned the person was found deceased in the room bleeding with a parent gunshot wound to the upper torso," said Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

At this point, investigators are only calling it a death investigation.

The 69 year old had served the L.A. Archdiocese for 45 years; first as a priest, then as a bishop.

During evening mass, Archbishop Jose Gomez expressing his shock and sadness as he announced the sudden death.

"Bishop O'Connell was well loved and well known throughout the Los Angeles area. His parishioners describing him as a quiet but powerful leader," Gomez spoke.

"He was so soft spoken. He was a humble soul. He was not the type that would have confrontations with nobody. He was very loving. And he had like a gift of healing. When you would attend his ceremonies, it was like a gift of healing," said Glendy Perez, another parishioner.