Skip to Content
California News
By , ,
today at 3:08 PM
Published 3:25 PM

California bishop shot and killed, parishioners in mourning

KYMA

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Devastated parishioners gather by the crime scene tape as deputies investigate the suspicious death of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell.

"It broke me and I was scared to tell my wife because my wife loved him so much," Johnny Flores, a parishioner, spoke.

Authorities responded to the home on Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights around 1:00pm for a person who was bleeding and not breathing.

"It was learned the person was found deceased in the room bleeding with a parent gunshot wound to the upper torso," said Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

At this point, investigators are only calling it a death investigation.

The 69 year old had served the L.A. Archdiocese for 45 years; first as a priest, then as a bishop.

During evening mass, Archbishop Jose Gomez expressing his shock and sadness as he announced the sudden death.

"Bishop O'Connell was well loved and well known throughout the Los Angeles area. His parishioners describing him as a quiet but powerful leader," Gomez spoke.

"He was so soft spoken. He was a humble soul. He was not the type that would have confrontations with nobody. He was very loving. And he had like a gift of healing. When you would attend his ceremonies, it was like a gift of healing," said Glendy Perez, another parishioner.

Article Topic Follows: California News

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content