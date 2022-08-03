Skip to Content
Two more deaths reported from McKinney Fire, brings total to four

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - The death toll from the McKinney Fire in northern California has risen to four people.

Authorities announced Tuesday that two more bodies were discovered inside the fire perimeter. Those bodies were found in separate residences in Siskiyou County.

On Sunday, the charred remains of two bodies were discovered inside a burned vehicle.

The McKinney fire is now the largest wildfire this year in California.

It began Friday in the Klamath National Forest and has destroyed more than 56,000 acres and at least 100 homes and other buildings.

