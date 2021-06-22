Skip to Content
Appeals court blocks overturn of California’s assault weapon ban

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) -The US Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked a federal judge's controversial ruling that recently overturned California's longtime ban on assault weapons.

In an order Monday, a three-judge panel on the Federal Appeals Court issued a stay of US District Judge Roger Benitez's order which was filed earlier this month. The order overturned California's three-decade old assault weapons ban.

The ruling sparked criticism from numerous state officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom who said the AR-15 is a "weapon of war."

An AR-15 style rifle has been the weapon of choice for most violent mass killings in modern history.

With the block from the Court of Appeals, California's current assault weapons law will remain in effect while further appellate proceedings continue.

Cole Johnson

CNN

