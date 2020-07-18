Navy Chief is unsure if Bonhomme Richard should be repaired

California News

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After an inspection of the ship on Friday, Mike Gilday praised the people who fought the blaze. Which included those inside the ship, federal and local firefighters.

Navy officials say the fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard is one of the worst they have ever seen outside of combat.

Many crews continue to clean the amphibious assault ship, and officials believe USS Bonhomme Richard may be able to return to sea.

"I'm 100% confident that our defense industry could put this ship back to sea. But, having said that, the question is: Should we make that investment in a 22-year-old ship?", said Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

At least two sailors involved in the multi-day blaze aboard USS Bonhomme Richard have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those sailors and at least 27 others who were in close contact have been placed under quarantine.