California News
California calls for more health care workers to step up

CA governor asks residents with health care experience to step up and help during the pandemic

California (FOX News)- A plea for help from the California Governor Gavin Newsom asking retired doctors, medical and nursing students and anyone with a medical background to step up and help during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Newsom's request came as the state reports a rise in hospitalizations and the number of people in intensive care units.

Newsom says progress has been made in getting more beds for patients but more staff is still needed to help hospitals that are overwhelmed.

